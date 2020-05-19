Ronald William Turner
1936 - 2020
Ronald William Turner

Sun City - Ronald William Turner June 15, 1936-May 17, 2020

Ron was a very loving husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He graduated from Phoenix Tech in 1955, served in the U.S. Army, and joined the Phoenix Fire Department in March 1960. Ron retired in 1982. He then started Arizona F100 Parts with his high school friend Bobby Gibson and then Terry Spezia. He belonged to the Arizona F100 Club. He had won many trophies with his '56 Ford big window. In 1958, Ron met the love of his life in Oakland, CA. Ron married Carol on June 14, 1958. They had two children. He is survived by wife Carol, son Tim, daughter Tracy, sister Betty, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation for Ron on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5pm-8pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381. He will be laid to rest at Double Butte Cemetery in Tempe, AZ. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
