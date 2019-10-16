Resources
Roni Russell (Veronica), passed away peacefully on 10/9/19.

Roni was born in Superior WI on 9/17/27. She was preceded in death by her family, her husband jack (1966), her sons Jon R. (1980) & Jay D. (1999). She is survived by her sons, George A. (Beth), and David J.: grandsons Sean A., Chad A. (Meghann), Matthew D., Mark D. (Sara), Christopher J., and granddaughter Amanda N. (Jimmy): great grandsons Oliver, Theodore, Ryan, Jacob, Lucas, Liam, Gavin, and Axel. Nephews John Jones, Joseph Jones, and nieces Theresa (Chuck) Roebke, Renee & Roxane Majeski.

A real estate agent/broker the past thirty + years, she will be missed by family & friends.

Funeral services will be held at holy spirit church at 10/19/19 10:30am and interment in Santa Fe National Cemetary with husband & sons, Santa Fe, New Mexico 10/29/19 3:00pm.

Arrangements entrusted to Tempe Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
