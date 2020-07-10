Rosa P Martinez



95, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1924



In Granite City, Illinois to Silvano and Matilda Carrizales. Rosa is proceeded in death by her husband Jose and beautiful granddaughter Candice Nicole . She is survived by her children Victor, Jose Silvestre, Joe Illario, Six Grandchildren and Five Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on July 12, 2020 at 4:00 pm - 8:00pm with Rosary at 7pm at Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 East Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ. Funeral Service and mass will be held on July 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 East Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ. Due to COVID-19 the family and mortuary kindly ask that all in attendance practice CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing requirements of at least six feet at all times . Protective masks will be required upon entering.









