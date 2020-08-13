1/1
Rosalia (Soto) Burriel
Rosalia (Soto) Burriel, 82, was born October 24, 1937 and died August 3, 2020 of natural causes. She is survived by her 5 Children-Ida Garcia (Mario); Irene Ruiz (Edward); Diana Flores (Frank); Elizabeth Chavez (Robert) and Valentino Fuentes, 12 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren, 5 brothers and 4 sisters and their extended families. She was preceded in death by her one love Benjamin Abril Fuentes, her mother Teresa Soto Morales, her brother Luis Morales, and beloved Aunt Elenore Muñoz. She was born and raised in Arizona, lived in the communities of Canal Seco and Golden Gate. Her love of life includes her family and friends, dancing, and the great outdoors. She lived a full and fruitful life. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 10:15 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on 2312 E. Campbell Avenue, Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com (COVID-19 protocol to be followed.)






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
