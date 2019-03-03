|
Rosalie Contrino Vesely
Peoria - Devoted wife, mother and friend, Rosalie Vesely, 80, was born May 7, 1938 in Baltimore, MD. On February 22, 2019, Our Lord came down from the heavens, put his arms around our "Rosie" and whispered, "Come with me". Those who went before to prepare the way were her parents Carmelo and Lousie Contrino; brothers Angelo, Vincent, and Gabriel; sisters Lucy and Connie; and grandchildren Dominic, Angelo, and Gracie. Knowing that one day we will join her in heaven are her sisters Theresa and MaryJane; husband John Vesely; children John, Cathy (Randy), Carl, Jim (Kelly), Teresa (Mark), Frank (Laura), RoseAnn (Doug), and Lori; grandchildren Brandi, Cheyenne, Cody, Aaron, Adam, Rosie, Julie, Joe, Kristin, Amanda, Josh, Anna, Anthony, Emma, Alexis, Nick, Katie, Johnny, Kasey, Jake, Austin, Jason, and Kimberly; great grandchildren Addison, Raider, Julie, Abe, Maya, Jenna, Jay, Ariana, Ezekiel, Mari, Jimmy, Victoria, Maeve, Jace, Jameson, and Pearl; and great great grandchild William. Rosie was many things, but if you ask her what her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was, she'd say "Her Family". She moved to Phoenix, AZ at the age of 10 and attended Camelback High School where she met her one true love, John. Early on Rosie worked for the Motorola plant before becoming an entrepreneur Realtor, restaurant and business owner with her husband John in many family owned businesses. If you knew Rosie you knew a big part of her life was music!! Early on she sang in school choirs and later performed for the Sweet Adelines & spent many years singing for St. Vincent DePaul and St Helen's. In her latter years she continued this love of singing. All those who knew Rosie knew she loved the Lord, life, music and laughter. We will be honoring Rosalie with both a "Celebration of Life Memorial Service", viewing and reception to pay last respects Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W Happy Valley Road, Peoria, AZ 85383 and a Catholic Mass only on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5510 W. Cholla St., Glendale, AZ 85304. Sunrise May 7, 1938 - Sunset February 22, 2019. "It's not good-bye, It's see you later" Rosie.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019