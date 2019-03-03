Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
5510 W. Cholla St.
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Church of the Valley
7007 W Happy Valley Road
Peoria, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Vesely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Contrino Vesely


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosalie Contrino Vesely Obituary
Rosalie Contrino Vesely

Peoria - Devoted wife, mother and friend, Rosalie Vesely, 80, was born May 7, 1938 in Baltimore, MD. On February 22, 2019, Our Lord came down from the heavens, put his arms around our "Rosie" and whispered, "Come with me". Those who went before to prepare the way were her parents Carmelo and Lousie Contrino; brothers Angelo, Vincent, and Gabriel; sisters Lucy and Connie; and grandchildren Dominic, Angelo, and Gracie. Knowing that one day we will join her in heaven are her sisters Theresa and MaryJane; husband John Vesely; children John, Cathy (Randy), Carl, Jim (Kelly), Teresa (Mark), Frank (Laura), RoseAnn (Doug), and Lori; grandchildren Brandi, Cheyenne, Cody, Aaron, Adam, Rosie, Julie, Joe, Kristin, Amanda, Josh, Anna, Anthony, Emma, Alexis, Nick, Katie, Johnny, Kasey, Jake, Austin, Jason, and Kimberly; great grandchildren Addison, Raider, Julie, Abe, Maya, Jenna, Jay, Ariana, Ezekiel, Mari, Jimmy, Victoria, Maeve, Jace, Jameson, and Pearl; and great great grandchild William. Rosie was many things, but if you ask her what her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was, she'd say "Her Family". She moved to Phoenix, AZ at the age of 10 and attended Camelback High School where she met her one true love, John. Early on Rosie worked for the Motorola plant before becoming an entrepreneur Realtor, restaurant and business owner with her husband John in many family owned businesses. If you knew Rosie you knew a big part of her life was music!! Early on she sang in school choirs and later performed for the Sweet Adelines & spent many years singing for St. Vincent DePaul and St Helen's. In her latter years she continued this love of singing. All those who knew Rosie knew she loved the Lord, life, music and laughter. We will be honoring Rosalie with both a "Celebration of Life Memorial Service", viewing and reception to pay last respects Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W Happy Valley Road, Peoria, AZ 85383 and a Catholic Mass only on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5510 W. Cholla St., Glendale, AZ 85304. Sunrise May 7, 1938 - Sunset February 22, 2019. "It's not good-bye, It's see you later" Rosie.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now