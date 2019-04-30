|
|
Rosalie H. Abrams
Phoenix - Rosalie H. Abrams, 85 passed away on 4/28/19. She is survived by her son Steven (Stephanee), daughter Diane, son-in-law Brian Bond, grandsons Jack and Eric and siblings Jackie, Phyllis, Annie, and Sherry. Rosie loved playing trivia games especially watching Jeopardy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are suggested to American Diabetics Association or the Arizona Humane Society. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 30, 2019