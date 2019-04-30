Services
Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Abrams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie H. Abrams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosalie H. Abrams Obituary
Rosalie H. Abrams

Phoenix - Rosalie H. Abrams, 85 passed away on 4/28/19. She is survived by her son Steven (Stephanee), daughter Diane, son-in-law Brian Bond, grandsons Jack and Eric and siblings Jackie, Phyllis, Annie, and Sherry. Rosie loved playing trivia games especially watching Jeopardy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are suggested to American Diabetics Association or the Arizona Humane Society. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now