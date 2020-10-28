Rosalie Taylor



Rosalie Taylor passed away peacefully in the 96th year of her beautiful life. She was born April 1, 1925 to Edythe and Edward Coffield. The doctor announced to the father of three girls that he finally had a boy. The April Fools' joke was not appreciated as the doctor was never asked back to care for the family. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Katherine, Marcella, and Maxine, and her brothers, Edward and John. Rosalie lost Joseph, her husband of 64 years, in 2016. Rosalie is survived by her four children: Michael Taylor (Joanie), Marcella Hiebert (Steve), Mary Arrowsmith (John) and Theresa Taylor. She is survived by nine grandchildren: Nathan Arrowsmith, Samuel Arrowsmith (Kelsey), Benjamin Hiebert (Kate), Jacob Hiebert, Laura Hiebert, Deborah Taylor Kane (Chris), James Taylor, Kaitlyn Redfield-Ortiz (Zach) and Jordan Redfield (Alyssa). Rosalie was blessed to have 10 great grandchildren. Her beloved niece, Kay Thurn, helped her family to provide Rosalie a loving transition.



Rosalie was raised in Rock Island, Illinois and moved to the family farm north of Burlington, Iowa after high school. During World War II, she joined her sister Maxine in Alaska, working for the Army Corps of Engineers. She moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in 1951 and worked for the Los Alamos National Laboratory for 36 years. Rosalie met her future husband on a blind date and they were married three months later. Rosalie and Joseph raised their family in Los Alamos.



In retirement, Rose and Joe enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Mesa, Arizona. They permanently moved to Mesa in 2008. Rosalie and Joseph loved playing bridge and many other card games. They made numerous dear and special friends playing cards.



Rose was a very kind and loving person to all people but there was nothing more important to her than her family and her faith. Rose was a devoted Catholic and lived her faith. She was a long-time member of both the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and St. George Catholic Church. Her faith has sustained her throughout her life, providing the foundation for her kind and loving demeanor as well as wisdom and support during troubled times. She instilled these values in her children and her life has been an influencing example for her many grandchildren.



Rosalie will be celebrated with a private mass and will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mesa Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.









