Rosalie V. Leyba
1942 - 2020
Phoenix - Rosalie (Rose) passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after suffering for many years with Parkinson's Disease on September 14, 2020. She was born on September 4 1942, in Randolph, Arizona and raised in Tucson. Rose married her highschool sweetheart, and eventually retired from the City of Phoenix. She was a loving mother to Patty (Bobby Rivera), Terry (Bobby Ruiz), and Eli (Genevieve), and always put her children first. Her seven grandchildren all have wonderful memories of digging for worms in her garden, a closet full of teddy bears, and plates filled with cut up strawberries and bananas. She is preceded by her parents, Antonio and Josefina Vasquez, and her brother, José Jésus. Rose is survived by her siblings Antonio Jr. Vasquez (Christine), Juanita Ramirez (Fred), Martina Chavez (Ralph), Mary Sapp (Barry), and Helen Yslas (Ernie). The family will hold a private ceremony at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
