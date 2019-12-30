|
Rosario Paranada Nemeth
Phoenix - Rosario Paranada Nemeth went to be with her Lord and Savior December 26, 2019. She was heralded into the Heavens by the Angels after the day of the birth of her Lord Jesus. She was 94 years old. Rosie was born July 25, 1925 in San Marcelino, Zambales, Philippines. She was the 4th of 16 children born to Julian and Eufrocina Paranada. Rosie came to the United States (Arizona) in 1970 from the Philippines with the Buthala family. She was called "Nanay" Rosie (Tagalog for "Mother"). She cared for all the Buthala children for over 14 years (and beyond)! She travelled the world with the family, loving all the places she visited, taking all the children in tow. Shortly after arriving in Phoenix, Rosie married Eugene Olsker whom she loved very much. She worked as housekeeper and cook for over 20 years for Elias Romley and loved all his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Rosie fell in love one more time and married Frederick Nemeth. Everyone loved Rosie and especially her cooking. At the end of her life she was lovingly cared for by Maria Buthala and Rosie's "children", Mary Buthala Wilson (Don), Terry Buthala and Joe Buthala. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gene and Fred. Rosie is survived by her loving sister Lilia P. Corpus (Leo) of Florida, her nieces Rowena Corpus of Maryland, Laura Corpus Tillman (John), grandnephews Calvin Tillman and Joshua Tillman (Virginia) and many, many nieces and nephews in the Philippines.
Heartfelt appreciation and love are extended to the many doctors, nurses and caseworkers especially, RN Eileen Manning, RN Ashlie Soltau, medical social workers Clara Komar, Erin Butler and Chaplain Jerry Hillman at Hospice of the Valley who took care of Rosie during these many final months of her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a generous donation in Rosie's name to Hospice of the Valley. Visitation 9:00 am, Rosary 9:30 am and Mass at 10:00 am Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 4715 N. Central Ave. Phoenix. Reception immediately following at the residence of Mary and Donald Wilson. Interment will be private. www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020