Rose A. Serdyn-Garcia
- - On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Rose A. Serdyn-Garcia, passed away after a brief but aggressive bout with cancer at the age of 70.
Rose was born on August 24, 1948, in Sheridan, Michigan to Henry Serdyn and Cleo Greenhoe-Serdyn. After graduating high school, she moved to Florida with her family. She joined the U.S. Navy on December 3, 1976. She served four years active and eight years reserve, traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe. Rose married Robert E. Garcia, Jr. on October 20, 2000 and helped raise her step-daughter.
Rose had a passion for crafts and was proficient at quilt making and other skills involving fabric. She taught many students in crochet, quilting, fashion design and pattern making.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Robert, her step-daughter, Veronica, and her siblings, Linda Bain and William Serdyn.
A memorial service will be held July 27, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of atter-day Saints, 18550 East Riggs Road, Queen Creek, Arizona 85242 at 11:00 am. A light luncheon will be served following the service.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019