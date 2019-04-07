Services
Scottsdale - ROSE LAMPE MATHERLY CHAPLIN SCOTTSDALE Rose Chaplin passed away on March 28,2019 at her home Born in 1930 in Trenton, Ill, she is one of 9 children . In 1951she moved with her husband Dale (Matt) Matherly and parents to Phoenix from Mattoon, Ill Dale passed in 1966 . Rose married William (Willy) Chaplin in 1969, also from Mattoon, Ill . They enjoyed fishing, camping and their families ,Willy retired from Motorola and Passed in 2008 Rose worked 22 years at Phoenix Union High School District in Food Service, she retired as a field supervisor. Rose is survived by three children Steve, Lana and Matt 6 grandchildren,8 great grandchildren and 2 grand dogs. Rose will be missed and always will be In our hearts and memories Services will be at a later date with William Chaplin at Green Acres and Dale Matherly in Mattoon, Ill A special thank you to Hospice of the Valley
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019
