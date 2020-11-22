Rose Anne Smyth
Phoenix - Rose Anne Smyth 88, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away August 20, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley. She was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania on April 10, 1932 to Giuseppe and Dominica Prociuand Dominica Prociutto Smarelli. Rose had joined the United States Air Force in September 1951 were while serving, met her husband Clarence "Jerry" Smyth. They were married October 25, 1952 in Monessen and began their Air Force career life. They had lived for the majority of their Air Force service in San Antonio, Texas where Rose was a stay-at-home mom to their three children Becky, Rick, and Annette. They had many friends through the military and through bowling. They had many family get together and many fishing and water sports outings at Medina Lake while in San Antonio. After Jerry's deployment to Sparrevohn Air Force Base in Alaska, they began their desire to go to the Land of the Last Frontier. Their dream came true when they moved to Alaska in 1969 and resided there until their move to Phoenix, Arizona in 2017. While in Alaska, Rose began working for the Civil Service on Fort Richardson in Anchorage until her retirement in 1988. Rose was active in bowling for herself as well as her daughter Annette who was a member of the Special Olympics in bowling, swimming, and other events through ARCA. She began golfing which became hers and Jerry's sport of choice except for fishing. They fished every weekend in the summer in Seward and kept their boat moored at the marina and stayed at the Military FamCamp in Seward every weekend. They fished in the Seward Silver Salmon Derby diligently each year, and once Rose having the thrill of coming in 2nd place. After both Rose and Jerry retired, they took to the life of RV traveling, driving their motorhome across the states, staying in military RV resorts where they were able to golf most days, have happy hour with their friends they met along the way, and enjoying all of the events offered at the resorts. Many friends and family visited them while they were in Florida where they stayed many years until they decided to stay closer to home and put down roots at the RV resort at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. They would come home to Anchorage each summer where Jerry worked at the military golf courses, and they continued to golf frequently and attended their daughter Annette's events through the Special Olympics and other events through her community. Throughout Rose's life, her faith never faltered, and she attended church each Sunday no matter where they were, and she was a prominent member at St Anthony's church in Anchorage since they arrived in Alaska. In 2017, Rose and Jerry moved to Phoenix, Arizona where they kept busy with family, the great-grandchildren, and daily trips to the casino playing Keno. Rose is survived by her daughter Becky Smyth of Woodbury, Minnesota; sister Mamie Kostelansky of Clearwater, Florida; Daughter in Law Bonnie Smyth of Phoenix, Arizona, granddaughter Nicole Smyth and her children Joey, Madison, and Holly of Phoenix, Arizona; Grandson Jerry Smyth his wife Stephanie and their son Sage of Phoenix, Arizona; Brother in law Bill Smyth of Coquille, Oregon; Sister in law Sharon McNeill of Enid, Oklahoma; Sister in Law Jean Smarelli of Monagahela, Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Smyth, Son Rick Smyth, daughter Annette Smyth, granddaughter Jenny Smyth, Siblings Nick, James, George, Connie, and Angeline.
Private services were held in Phoenix, Arizona on August 22, 2020, with cremation and the presenting of the U.S. flag to the family at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85381.
