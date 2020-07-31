Rose Godbehere

1/1
Peoria - Rose Marie Godbehere, 77, of Peoria, passed July 25, 2020. Rose was born in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 7th, 1942. She moved to Phoenix in the 50's and graduated from West High School in 1960. Rose was an Enrolled Agent who ran a successful tax preparation business for over 20 years, and she loved her slot machines and card games. She is preceded in death by her husband, O. Stanley Godbehere. Rose is survived by her three loving children Stan (Sharla), Gina (David), and Michael (Sandra); seven grandchildren - Tyler, Sarah, Jess, Amber, Ashlyn, Amanda and Brooke; brother Tony (Sharon) Guastella; and loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. A private service will be held on Wednesday, August 5th at 9:45am. Friends and family are welcome to join us virtually at https://youtu.be/kD06h4gCL8s . A celebration of life is being planned for October. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to For Those Without a Voice https://ftwav.org/get-involved/.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
