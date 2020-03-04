|
Rose Marie Bailey
A beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, Rose passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born in Buffalo, NY on January 2, 1938, and relocated to Phoenix, AZ in 1974. She worked at Payne & Morrison Florist, as well as in the banking industry, throughout the 1980s.
Rose is survived by her 5 sons, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Her life always revolved around her family and friends and she will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held TODAY, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9 AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 9728 W Palmeras Dr, Sun City, AZ. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020