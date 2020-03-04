Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
9728 W Palmeras Dr
Sun City, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Bailey


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Bailey Obituary
Rose Marie Bailey

A beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, Rose passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born in Buffalo, NY on January 2, 1938, and relocated to Phoenix, AZ in 1974. She worked at Payne & Morrison Florist, as well as in the banking industry, throughout the 1980s.

Rose is survived by her 5 sons, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Her life always revolved around her family and friends and she will be greatly missed.

A viewing will be held TODAY, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9 AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 9728 W Palmeras Dr, Sun City, AZ. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -