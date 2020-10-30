Rose Marie Cohen



Phoenix - Rosie was born in Phoenix, Arizona on August 24th, 1938 and entered into eternal rest at home with her children by her side on October 24th, 2020. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents Amanda and Alejandro Rodriguez; her husband Daniel Cohen; her sister Romelia Holling; and brothers Gilbert Rodriguez, Johnny Rodriguez, Louis Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, and Mike Rodriguez. Rosie was the matriarch of a large and loving family, leaving behind eleven children; Steven Cohen, Lora and Ruben Ollarsaba, Karen and Jose Chavez Jr., Robert and Jennie Cohen, Michael and Monica Cohen, Sherry Williams, Christy Rodriguez, Ted and Sonia Cohen, Cynthia and Fabian Gomez, Amanda Cohen, and Nicole Rodriguez. Mom was blessed to be a part of five living generations, including fifty one grandchildren, sixty one great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren! Through her many trials, Mom's love of God and faith never wavered. She loved her children, adored her grandkids, Disneyland and Christmas, hot coffee in the morning, Las Vegas at night, Christmas lights, fishing, singing, dancing and music. Mom loved to laugh, travel, listen, and give great advice. Mostly though, it was Mom's heart, soul and will that was larger than life itself. She had the biggest, strongest, most loving and forgiving heart of anyone I know. Rosie had the feistiest will, so much so that we called her Momster Bear. She was the epitome of a warrior, fighter, toughness and grit. Though she suffered much over many years, she lived fiercely, never gave up or gave in, we thought unstoppable. Anyone who knew Mom adopted her immediately. Everyone loved her unfiltered colorful commentary and sarcasm. To know Rosie was a blessing, to be loved by her, even moreso....to love her and serve her was to know that God loves us! Momster Bear, you will be truly missed and in our hearts forever. A Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM, with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 North 24th Street, Phoenix, Arizona. A Committal Service will immediately follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 North 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601









