Rose Marie Johnson Rogers
Tucson - Rosie Rogers died in May 2019, just after her 89th birthday. Born Rose Marie Johnson in 1930s Tucson, she was a true Arizona girl who loved the desert for its tough hide, its honesty, and its hidden magic, qualities she personally embodied. After graduating from Tucson High School, she married Keith F. Rogers while attending the University of Arizona. Together they raised five children, who survive her: Marie, Margie, Lawrence, Mark and Russel, with eighteen grandchildren and thirty-nine great-grandchildren. An avid athlete, gardener, builder and artist, Rosie cherished tools of every kind and crafted fine works of leather, wood, metal, fabric, stitchery, paint, resin, brick, pottery and stone. Her favorite building materials were scavenged, salvaged or found, then reimagined, repurposed to new use, and cherished by those who recognize these custom practical works of art as her legacy. Rosie lived to sacrifice, to give, to teach, and to work tirelessly for her religion and family. She planted her feet firmly, wore her faith proudly, taught by example, and endured to the end. She died in the arms of the man she loved and devoted her life to serve, her beloved husband of sixty-nine years, Keith. In the words of Sir Thomas Moore, "For the soul that has truly loved never forgets, but as truly loves on to the close; as the sunflower turns on her god when he sets, the same look which she turned when he rose."
Keith Rogers invites all those who wish to celebrate Rosie's life to join him in the Relief Society Room at 12:30 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1950 W. Galveston Street, Chandler, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019