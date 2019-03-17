Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
711 East Northern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Nicola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Nicola


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Marie Nicola Obituary
Rose Marie Nicola

Glendale - Rose Marie Nicola, 70, of Glendale, AZ, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born on November 13, 1948, in Queens, NY. Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul Nicola (September 2014) and is survived by her daughter, Pamela Nicola, son-in-law, Jon Coin, and grandson, Maxwell Coin. Rose spent her life caring for others as a registered nurse, with most of her 32-year career spent working with veterans. Rose was a dedicated volunteer and sponsor of the Heritage Park Zoo in Prescott, AZ. Rose's family and friends will remember her for her strength, vibrancy, generosity, and extraordinary faith. Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the New Apostolic Church, 711 East Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.