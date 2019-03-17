|
|
Rose Marie Nicola
Glendale - Rose Marie Nicola, 70, of Glendale, AZ, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born on November 13, 1948, in Queens, NY. Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul Nicola (September 2014) and is survived by her daughter, Pamela Nicola, son-in-law, Jon Coin, and grandson, Maxwell Coin. Rose spent her life caring for others as a registered nurse, with most of her 32-year career spent working with veterans. Rose was a dedicated volunteer and sponsor of the Heritage Park Zoo in Prescott, AZ. Rose's family and friends will remember her for her strength, vibrancy, generosity, and extraordinary faith. Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the New Apostolic Church, 711 East Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019