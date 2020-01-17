|
|
Rose Mary Robinson
Scottsdale - Rose Mary Robinson, 71 of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born February 25,1948 to Paul and Mary Halchishick in Bridgeport, Connecticut and moved to Scottsdale as a child.
Rose will be remembered as a loving and kind person who passionately cared for everyone she met. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking, designing jewelry, country music and living in the pine trees in Mormon Lake, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Robinson; her son, Daniel; her parents Paul and Mary Halchishick; and her two oldest brothers, Richard and David Halchishick. Rose is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Steve Ellis of Henderson, Nevada; her sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Claire Brown of Glendale, Arizona and Chris and Carol Brown of Peoria, Arizona; her sister Laura Hill and brothers Robert and John Halchishick of Arizona; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
We will celebrate Rose's life in February with her family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020