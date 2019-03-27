|
Roseann Jacqueline Osborn Perez
Chandler - Roseann Jacqueline Osborn Perez passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born in Cape May Court House, New Jersey on June 19, 1958. Loving wife and mother of two passed away at the age of 60. She is survived by her husband Rudy Perez Jr, her sons Rudy Perez III and Christopher Perez, her mother Rose Osborn, her sisters Donna Long and Linda Spinelli and brother Bill Osborn. She is preceded in death by her father William "Ozzie" Osborn. Roseann was the Division Manager of the Information Technology Center for Maricopa County Department of Transportation. A career public servant of over 33 years, Roseann admired and respected her co-workers. Roseann was dedicated to her faith and was an active member of St. Stevens Parish. She cherished her Sunday morning outings with her church friends. She was the family's #1 cheerleader for all school events, sports activities, and musical concerts. Roseann adored her nieces, nephews, and her great nieces and nephews. Roseann was a strong advocate for education, a former PTA President for many years and a St. Mary's Catholic High School Advisory Board Member. Roseann will be missed dearly by all the lives she touched. Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ 85204. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stevens Catholic Church, 28427 S. Dobson Rd., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 with burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Mesa, AZ In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Child Crisis Center of Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019