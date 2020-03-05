|
|
Rosemarie Sue Snow
Rosemarie Sue Snow. On a sad note our beloved mother passed away on February 20, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1939 in Freiburg, Germany to parents Elizabeth and Robert Gang. She is survived by her two daughters Laura and Julie and a large extensive loving family in the United States and Germany. At 14 years old, she came to the U.S. and was adopted by her uncle and aunt, Max and Anna Polzin. She was a natural caregiver who touched many lives along her journey. Her generosity and kindness knew no boundaries. Among her many interests and loves were cooking, entertaining, traveling, gardening, sewing, knitting, quilting, and her work with many charities. A graveside service will be on March 21 at 11 a.m. at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. A celebration of life will be held after the service. Contributions can be made to Project Linus or Desert Botanical Gardens.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020