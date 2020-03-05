Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Paradise Memorial Gardens
9300 E. Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Snow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Sue Snow


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie Sue Snow Obituary
Rosemarie Sue Snow

Rosemarie Sue Snow. On a sad note our beloved mother passed away on February 20, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1939 in Freiburg, Germany to parents Elizabeth and Robert Gang. She is survived by her two daughters Laura and Julie and a large extensive loving family in the United States and Germany. At 14 years old, she came to the U.S. and was adopted by her uncle and aunt, Max and Anna Polzin. She was a natural caregiver who touched many lives along her journey. Her generosity and kindness knew no boundaries. Among her many interests and loves were cooking, entertaining, traveling, gardening, sewing, knitting, quilting, and her work with many charities. A graveside service will be on March 21 at 11 a.m. at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. A celebration of life will be held after the service. Contributions can be made to Project Linus or Desert Botanical Gardens.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -