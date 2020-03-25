|
Rosemary Ghirardi
Rosemary Ghirardi, was born on April 27, 1948 to Phyllis and Joseph Amato in Manhattan, NY. She died on March 23, 2020 from her hard-fought battle with cancer. Rosemary fought for women's rights and was fiercely independent. Rosemary was preceded in death by her son, Joseph W. and her parents. She is survived by her son Jon-David with Sandra, Destiny and Sophia and grandchildren Isabella (Christina), Lia and Joseph M. Ghirardi (Crystal), and many other friends and family who loved her. She will be deeply missed. Services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Rosemary's memory to Hospice of the Valley, hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020