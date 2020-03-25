Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Ghirardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Ghirardi


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Ghirardi Obituary
Rosemary Ghirardi

Rosemary Ghirardi, was born on April 27, 1948 to Phyllis and Joseph Amato in Manhattan, NY. She died on March 23, 2020 from her hard-fought battle with cancer. Rosemary fought for women's rights and was fiercely independent. Rosemary was preceded in death by her son, Joseph W. and her parents. She is survived by her son Jon-David with Sandra, Destiny and Sophia and grandchildren Isabella (Christina), Lia and Joseph M. Ghirardi (Crystal), and many other friends and family who loved her. She will be deeply missed. Services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Rosemary's memory to Hospice of the Valley, hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -