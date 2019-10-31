|
|
Rosemary Lytle
Phoenix - Rosemary "Rosie" (Ratcliff) Lytle, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on 10/26/19 in Phoenix, AZ. Born in Kokomo, IN, Rosemary moved to Phoenix with her husband and children in 1957. After a 10 year career with Transamerica Title Insurance Company, and a 10 year career with State Farm Insurance Company, Rosemary spent the next 25 years as a school bus driver for the Scottsdale School District until retirement in 2010. Rosemary was also a dedicated sorority sister to Sigma Phi Gamma International, Nu Delta Chapter. She held every office and served as President for 3 years. She received her 75 year pin in 2018. Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Pete"Lytle, sister Betty Sharick, and parents Blanche (Tague) and Jesse Ratcliff. Rosemary is survived by her 4 sons: Jeffrey, Michael, Mark, Jay, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Rosemary will be held on Sunday, 11/17/2019, 1pm at Jeff Lytle's residence in Scottsdale, AZ. In Rosemary's memory, in lieu of flowers, her family asks that you please make a donation in her name to her : Ryan House 110 W. Muhammad Ali Way Phoenix, AZ 85013 (602) 200-0767 [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019