Rosemary M Miller
Tempe - Rosemary M Miller, 68, died on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at Tempe St. Luke Hospital in Arizona. She was born on March 15, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John Henry & Inez Massengale. She graduated in 1965 from East Technical High School and continued her education into the field of teaching, where she received her Bachelors in Elementary Education from Ohio University in 1969. After this accomplishment, she married John M Miller Jr. and relocated to Anchorage, Alaska to begin her teaching career. Ms. Miller excelled in her field, touching so many students and families with her gifts of knowledge and wisdom - planting seeds in her students that they still remember to this day. After completing 25+ rewarding years with the Anchorage School District, she retired at the youthful age of 50. After her husband passed on August 15th, 2008, she relocated to Tempe, Arizona, where she enjoyed the remaining years of her life. Rosemary M Miller is survived by her three children - LaShonda L Williams, Kesha D Miller, and Jevon K Miller.
Family, Friends, and those who were touched by Rosemary's spiritual light are invited to the Beacon Light Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2602 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035, from 3:30pm - 5pm, on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. Come, wear your white and gold. and celebrate the life of a beautiful woman of God.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019