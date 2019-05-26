Rosemary Martinez



Peoria - Rosemary Martinez passed away peacefully on Sunday May 19, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was born on October 12, 1948 in McNary, Arizona to Robert and Virginia Jaramillo and lived her entire life in Arizona. She attended Elementary School in the West Valley and graduated from Phoenix Union High School. Rosemary was an adventurous women and enjoyed Sky Diving, Climbing Pyramids in Mexico, Snorkeling in the coves of Cozumel, Zip Lining in the jungles of Costa Rica and rocking the seats on the giant Ferris wheel in Paris, riding a bike down the Haleakala Volcano in Maui and riding the Cyclone Roller Coaster in Coney Island. She also enjoyed the beautiful Cathedrals, Gardens, and Gothic Buildings in Italy and Spain along with the Culture and Foods.



Rosemary was a devoted Mother and Grandmother and befriended just about everyone she met. After 5 minutes with strangers, she would know their life story and made lifetime friends of people she barely knew. Her beautiful smile would make people gravitate to her where conversations were continued for hours.



Rosemary really cared dearly about those individuals who had nothing and was always giving away clothes to those in need and money to the men and women standing on the stop lights around the city asking for change. "Always a giver-Never a taker".



Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Virginia Jaramillo, her beloved Grandson Ricci Rodriguez, and two siblings. She is survived by her Husband Sal Martinez, Daughter Christine Ricci (Orlando) Granddaughter Nia Rodriquez, Step-Sons Sal Jr, James, and Christopher, 5 Step-Grandchildren, and 4 Step-Greatgrandchildren and 4 siblings and many Nephews and Nieces.



We would like to thank the staff at Cancer Treatment Center of America in Goodyear and Hospice of the Valley for their wonder caring and compassion. You made our lives bearable.



A Rosary will be held at 9:30 A.M. with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 29,2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 5614 West Orangewood, Glendale. Celebration of Life Reception will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall located on 49th Ave and Northern.



In keeping with her love of helping others she would have preferred that in lieu of flowers a contribution to St. Vincent De Paul (OLPH) in her name.



Your BEAUTIFUL Smile and WARM Heart will be missed by many.



Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019