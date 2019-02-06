|
Rosemary Mitchell Kahle
Flagstaff - Funeral Services for Rosemary Mitchell Kahle will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford, Nebraska, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Wes Hafner officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, John F. Kahle, M.D in the Oxford Cemetery following the service.
Rosemary Mitchell Kahle, 93 years of age, of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at home in Phoenix, Arizona. Rosemary was born in Parshall, North Dakota, and grew up on the farm her parents, Charles H. Mitchell and Mazie T. (London) Mitchell homesteaded in 1911. She graduated from Parshall High School and earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in Education from Minot State University. She taught school in Parshall and for the Mandan Tribe near Bismarck before she met her husband. When they met, John was working his way from his home in Nebraska to North Dakota as a custom combiner to earn money to finance his college education.
After marrying John in 1950, Rosemary continued her teaching career in Omaha while John finished his studies at the University of Nebraska - School of Medicine. The couple moved to San Bernardino, California for John's residency, where Rosemary continued to teach. In 1955, they moved to Flagstaff, where John established his medical practice and they resided for the remainder of their lives.
Along with raising their three daughters, Rosemary devoted much of her time to philanthropic service within the Flagstaff community. She was one of the founding members of The Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, she was an active member and held leadership positions in the Coconino County Medical Auxiliary; Beta Sigma Phi International Women's Organization; Flagstaff Republican Women's Club; the Daughters of the American Revolution; and the Ninety-Nines, Inc. International Organization of Women Pilots.
Besides aviation, a hobby she and John shared, Rosemary also had many other interests. Her passion for cooking and collecting recipes lead her to publish multiple cookbooks and received the Betty Crocker Test Kitchen Award for her scalloped potatoes. Rosemary was also an award-winning nature photographer. She loved to travel. At the age of 89, her last trip abroad was to Cornwall, England, where she continued her genealogical research efforts. She happily spent her final summer in North Dakota with her family in the home in which she was born.
Rosemary is survived by her three daughters: Cynthia Kahle; Tamela Kahle Hatcher and her husband, Scott; and Jana Kahle Potenza and her husband, Austin; her granddaughter, Krista Kahle Potenza; and many dear friends. Rosemary's unyielding fortitude, pioneering spirit, and love will inspire and guide her family, friends and students throughout their lives.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford.
A memorial has been established in Rosemary's honor, and is kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 6, 2019