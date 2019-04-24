|
|
Rosemary Mullen
Phoenix - Rosemary Mullen, 92, was surrounded by her loving family before leaving us on April 10, 2019, to enter into heaven. She graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital's School of Nursing. She continued a career at St. Joseph's, where she became a dedicated surgical nurse for many years; and then went on to further her career at the Phoenix Indian Hospital. Rosy was a devout Catholic, and a very principled and hard-working woman. She was athletic, hard-working, and principled. In addition to being a skilled nurse, she was the best "handywoman" anywhere. She loved her family, the outdoors, sports, music, singing, going to the casino, and working in her yard (she loved pink flowers). Besides having her own dogs, she also fostered many animals. She is survived by her sister, Cele Martin, many nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren and great grandchildren. A rosary will be held at Brophy College Preparatory Chapel at 4701 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a Mass. Her burial will be 11am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery 2033 N. 48th St. in Phoenix. Donations may be made to The Humane Society of Central AZ PO Box 242, Payson, AZ 85547.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 24, 2019