Rosemary Scott
- - Rosemary Scott, 88, passed away February 27, 2019 spending her last days surrounded by family. Rosemary was a feisty woman, with a keen intellect and a passion for learning. Born in Oak Park, Illinois, this metropolitan woman moved to Phoenix in 1947 when her parents decided to move west. She graduated from North High and met a Montana cowboy who changed her life. Rosemary loved Scotty and grew to love the things he did. She was an avid sports fan, watched golf tournaments every weekend, and never missed a Notre Dame football game. She always had a book to read and decried reading anything that did not teach her something new. She won many bets based on her extensive knowledge of history, sports, and politics. Rosemary and Scotty spent their later years going between their home in Scottsdale and their beloved cabin tucked away in the Beartooth Mountains of Montana. Sipping a Manhattan on the deck while visiting with neighbors was one of her favorite activities. Rosemary is survived by: sisters Annabelle Manos and Patricia (Larry) Hall; children James (Janet) Scott, William (Molly) Scott, and Anne (John Farry) Scott; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and, many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Frank O. Scott. Services will be April 27, 12:30 p.m. at Brophy Chapel, 4701 N Central, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Vincent de Paul www.stvincentdepaul.net .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 10 to Apr. 21, 2019