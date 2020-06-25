Rosie V. Garcia



On June 18, 2020, heaven became a little more fun as Rosie V. Garcia joined her beloved husband of 51 years, Leonard; parents, Napoleon and Aurora; and brothers, Santos, Bobby, and Raymond. Rosie was a mother, sister, nina, tia, and friend to many.



She loved every kid she met. She laughed heartily, sang loudly, and enjoyed being with others. She had a wicked sense of humor. When Rosie was around, there was never a dull moment.



Rosie would give you the shirt off her back, literally. Everyone was welcome at her house. She cherished what she had. Her greatest accomplishment was her family.



Professionally, Rosie worked as a quality assurance specialist where she spent more time making people laugh than assuring quality.



Rosie is survived by her children, David Garcia, Clara Rojas, and Yvonne Garcia. Rosie leaves a gaping void in the lives of her surviving siblings with whom she shared a caring, lifelong relationship. She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren, Anthony, Andre, Arron, Abel, Avery, Mia, Ian, Eduardo, Lola, and Olivia along with her great grandchildren Emerie and Isaac. All the "babysitting" kids she loved like her own will never forget how special she made them feel.



In memory of Rosie, belt out a grito, enjoy a cold Bud Light, and love your kids.









