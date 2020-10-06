Rosita Vasquez Enriquez
Rosita Vasquez Enriquez passed away on October 4, 2020. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 31, 1932. She is survived by her children: Theresa Hutcheson, Michael Enriquez and Ray Enriquez, her grandchildren: Eric, Taylor, Megan, and Andrew, great-grandchildren: Mattix and Addison, and her sister Nancy. She will be missed by many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Rosita was a very generous person who liked people and was very interested in other countries, their cultures and their foods. She liked helping those in need when she could, if only in prayers. She liked travel and visiting friends and family. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts that will be filled by memories of her and of thinking of her meeting loved ones and greeting new friends in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street in Phoenix.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions face masks will be required at the grave site. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.