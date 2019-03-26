Ross P. Lee



Scottsdale - Ross P. Lee, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away at home on February 28, 2019.



Ross was born in Madison, WI, to Robert and Mildred Lee on October 21, 1939. He went to high school at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, before attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, CA, for his undergraduate studies. Ross then attended law school at the University of Arizona in Tucson before passing the Arizona Bar upon graduating.



Ross was a practicing attorney and led the Maricopa County Office of the Public Defender in Phoenix for over 20 years where he gained public notoriety as the county's top attorney for his pioneering leadership and progressive policies that helped transform the office into what it is today.



Ross is survived by his three children, Pamela Reardon of Albuquerque, NM, Annabel Urrea of Scottsdale, and Justin Lee of Tempe, as well as his younger brother Greg Lee of Tucson, his son-in-law Chuck Reardon of Albuquerque, his six beautiful grandchildren, countless nephews and nieces, extended family, and close friends.



Ross took great pride in his large family as well as his close friends, many of whom he kept in contact with since childhood. Known for his sarcastic sense of humor and razor-sharp wit, Ross also had a passion for politics, Elvis Presley, deep sea fishing in Rocky Point, classic cars, spending time with his grandchildren in Arizona and New Mexico, and of course, midnight runs to Dairy Queen.



Rosary and visitation will be this Thursday at 4:30 p.m., followed by the funeral at 5:30 p.m., both at Brophy College Preparatory Chapel at 4701 N. Central Ave in Phoenix. Reception will be held immediately after the funeral at 7:00 p.m., nearby at The Orchard at 7100 N. 12th Street. A private burial of close family will be held the following day on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery at 2033 N. 48th Street in Phoenix.



Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Ross's name to Catholic Charities of Arizona or the . Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary