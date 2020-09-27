Rowland Stewart Halstead



Peoria - Rowland Stewart Halstead, 74, was found dead of natural causes at his home in Peoria, AZ, on September 3, 2020. Stu was born in Baltimore, MD, and spent most of his youth in the Baltimore-Washington area. In 1964, he graduated from Catonsville (MD) Senior High School, where he played varsity soccer, basketball, lacrosse, and baseball. He went on to Princeton University, where he was the starting goalie on the soccer team and majored in Public and International Affairs, graduating in 1968. He received his law degree from Yale University in 1972 and moved that year to Phoenix, AZ, practicing law as a commercial litigator until his death. Stu's scholastic, athletic, and professional achievements were many, but he liked to say that his best quality was his friends. Stu wished to submit the earlier of the accompanying photos to the Yale Law School Directory when he matriculated, but parental opinion prevailed. His many friends may appreciate this one last instance of the humor that was such a memorable part of his character. Stu was predeceased by his parents, Rowland and Mary Halstead, and is survived by his sister, Marcia Halstead James of Phoenix. A memorial service has been postponed in light of concerns about COVID-19.









