Mesa - Roxie Cordova, 85, born October 26th, 1934 in El Centro, CA passed on to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on December 12th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Roxie's full maiden name was Roxie Willis-Knapp. As a child Roxie resided in San Diego, CA. At 10 years old Roxie's mother passed away. Her older sister, Mary Bravo and husband, Bill Bravo, adopted her into their loving family and raised her in Tucson, Arizona. Roxie graduated from Tucson High School, where she met the love of her life, Miguel T. Cordova (Mike) at a church picnic. They married on April 18th, 1957. After Mike completed his Electrical Engineering Degree from the University of Arizona, his working career brought him to Motorola in Scottsdale, AZ, where they relocated. Mike and Roxie lived there for over 25 years, creating a beautiful life and family together, raising five children in the Catholic church of Saint Daniels and the community of Scottsdale. After the passing of her husband in 1986, Roxie moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1991 and remained living in her loving home up to the point of passing from this earth. Roxie's last few years of her life opened her heart to the Latter Day Saints. She had a full companionship with all her new loving friends. Roxie was surrounded with the love of her children, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and dear friends during the time of her passing.
Roxie poured her heart into creating a beautiful home-life for her five children and husband. At various times in her life she played on bowling teams, loved to line-dance, created ceramics and always attended her grandkids events when she was able. Roxie loved to listen to good music, her favorite was Tom Jones . Her love and patience were endless and always there for everyone.
Roxie was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Miguel Richard Trujillo Cordova. Roxie is survived by her 3 sons and 2 Daughters - Michael Cordova (AZ), Theresa Cordova (AZ), Steve Cordova (OK), Mark Cordova (CO), Virginia (Cordova) Shaw (San Diego, CA), 11 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019, 11:00 AM at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019