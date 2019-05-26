Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
the Mountain View Funeral Home
Mesa, AZ
Mesa - Roxie Nadine Newell was born on October 9, 1929, in Pueblo, CO. to Herbert & Amelia Burbidge. She passed away peacefully at home in Mesa, AZ on Friday, May 10, 2019. She graduated from Central H.S. in Pueblo, CO. Survived and very much loved by daughter Rozanna and sons John, Steven and Dean as well as 5 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 3 great granddaughters and 4 great grandsons all of whom she shared with former spouse Charles C. Newell. She was a homemaker for most of her life but later held a fascinating position making military night vision goggles at Litton. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers Norville Dean and Lowell and her sister Wilma.

Services shall be held at 10 am on May 29th at the Mountain View Funeral Home in Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
