Roy J. Bourassa
Roy J. "Bud" Bourassa was born January 12, 1936 in Detroit, MI., most appropriately as his life would revolve around his love of cars and tinkering with anything mechanical or electrical, a trait that would serve him well in his career. Bud launched RDC Electrical, previously ROMAC, in Phoenix, AZ and successfully ran the businesses until his retirement in 2000.
He had an uncanny ability to smile with his bright blue eyes and they offered a glimpse of mischief, kindness and optimism that he carried throughout his life. His stoic Mid-Western demeanor was off-set by his dry sense of humor, his graciousness and a surprising fondness for hugs and saying 'I love you' to his family.
Bud loved nothing more than finding an interesting car, maybe one that was past its prime and breathing new life into a forgotten work of art. His love and knowledge of cars spanned exotics, old English touring cars, American muscle and full-blown racers. Historic racing would make up a huge part of his life, traveling the circuits around the country with his wife Stephanie and stepdaughter Jessica Tullman. He and Jessica had some on-track adventures that drove Stephanie crazy but made for a strong and fun family dynamic.
Bud was surrounded by friends and family at home when he passed on Wednesday, August 12th. Even Rosie the dog was with him. He leaves behind a vast community of friends all over the world from all walks of his life. Those who were fortunate to have met Bud can agree, the world has lost a one-of-a-kind gentleman who will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation @ Parkinson.org
.