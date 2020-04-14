Resources
Roy J. Orr Obituary
Mesa - Died April 9th in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 93.

Roy was born in Wayne MI. He was a Dearborn Police Officer for 20 years.

He was so proud to be a Dearborn retired blue.

The day Roy retired from the Dearborn PD he was hired at Ford Headquarters where he became the executive driver for Mr. Lee Iacocca.

When he retired from Ford's he moved to Arizona to be with his family.

He is survived by his four children (Cheryl, Deborah, Roy and Rebecca), 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

You will be in our hearts forever Dad, Grandpa, Gpa, Soccer Pop Pop!

We are comforted knowing you are probably setting up a heavenly bowling team, playing pool and winning at slingo.

Family service will be at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
