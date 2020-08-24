Roy Maxted, Sr.



Roy Maxted, Sr. passed away in August of 2020 at the age of 84 in his home surrounded by family.



Preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law. Survived by his adored wife, Dottie, five children, ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



The memorial service will be delayed until a future date due to COVID-19. We will send details as soon as we are able to have a safe celebration of Roy's life with his many family and friends that loved him.



There is not enough room on paper to describe in words Roy's presence and his very interesting life. Roy is described as wise, genuine, fun, and always open to new experiences and meeting new people. He was always interested in learning about anything and everything. Born with undiagnosed dyslexia, Roy struggled all of his life to learn and found ways to make a successful life against all odds. He could figure out and fix virtually anything whether it was fixing up a house or the bar building he and Dottie owned for 17 years or learning how to use his laptop computer in his 80s to manage his finances and businesses. He was working up to the day he died managing his and Dottie's properties. Dottie had so much confidence that he could do anything that she turned down a tree trimming company when they offered to trim their 25 feet palm trees because she said "my husband can do anything!". When Roy found out she turned them down he chuckled and said "I'm not climbing up 25 feet to trim palm trees!"



Roy moved out and started working at 15-years-old. He worked any job he could get to support himself and learned all kinds of trades from being a machinist to construction and then enlisted in the Army where he was a lightweight boxing rep and won 2nd place. Roy enjoyed being in the military but decided to become a civilian and went on to build a very successful construction company in California. He built many of the apartments and business buildings in El Cajon and La Jolla, CA and surrounding areas. Roy was very proud of his accomplishments in construction and would drive through California to show his family which buildings he built.



In the 1970s, Roy and his first wife and 3 children moved to Montana to buy a ranch and live a simpler life. He raised his children and created and ran several businesses in Townsend. Roy loved ranching, hunting and fishing.



After his divorce, he met the love of his life, Dottie. Dottie and Roy married and later moved to Arizona where they worked for the State and then ran several businesses. In his 50s, Roy studied and acquired his GED which was always a goal for him. He and Dottie loved to travel to Montana to fish and spend time with family. Roy was always working on a puzzle or fixing something. Roy will be remembered as a man who always put his family and friends first, could fix anything and loved with all of his heart. He was a genuinely good person and people loved being around him and having him in their life. He will be greatly missed.









