Ruben A. Soto, Jr.



Phoenix - Ruben A. Soto Jr., our beloved father, brother and uncle peacefully passed into Heaven on July 20, 2020 due to COVID-19. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on October 1, 1953 to Ruben Sr. and Annie Soto. After high school he served in the United States Navy, and after serving his country he worked as an Entrepreneur.



Ruben was preceded in death by his mother, Annie. He is survived by his three daughters, Natalie Soto, Monica (Robert) Llamas, and Clarissa (Issac) Soto Melero; 6 grandchildren; father, Ruben A. Soto Sr., brother, Joseph (Rosie) Soto; sisters, Linda Lippman, and Emilie (Neal) Iverson; along with his extended Soto and Vega family.



Ruben will be laid to rest on October 1, 2020 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.









