Ruben Reyes
Ruben Reyes

Mesa - Ruben Reyes, age 67, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Ruben was born February 6, 1953 in Mesa, Arizona to Catalina Reyes and Raul Reyes Sr.

Ruben is survived by his wife, of 45 years Yolanda Reyes; daughters Roxsand Follett and Tina Alvarado; son Ruben Michael Reyes; grandchildren Jay Jorgensen Jr, Matthew Jorgensen, Luke Jorgensen, Charley Alvarado, Paul Alvarado Jr, Christopher Alvarado, Gabriela Alvarado, Jaden Follett and Skyla Follett.

Ruben was raised in Guadalupe, Arizona, along with his 12 siblings; He is survived by, Sylvia, Raul Jr, Abraham, Linda, Ralph, Anna, Natalia, Catalina, and Mark. He was preceded in death by mother Catalina and father Raul Sr. sister Rebecca, brothers Joel and Benjamin.

Ruben graduated from McClintock High School in 1971, where he played football, baseball and wrestling. He was 4th in state wrestling, he and Yolanda were crowned Homecoming King and Queen 1970, and an All State football Guard and Kicker. Ruben worked for the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier for 37 years until he retired in 2008. He went back to work as a Bus Driver for Gilbert Schools from 2013-2020. He was a wonderful husband, son, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

Services for Ruben will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens; visitation at 9:00 AM, funeral at 10:00 AM, followed by burial.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
6024370436
