A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruby Franklin Obituary
Ruby Franklin

Phoenix - On Sunday June 16, 2019 Ruby Franklin surviving spouse of Lee Franklin and mother of three sons, passed away. Ruby was a Christian and long-time active member of Westside Church of Christ. She was dedicated to serving the Lord and caring for her family. She enjoyed travel and the company of friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Emma Sprott as well as her husband "Lee" "Pete" Franklin. She is survived by: three sons (Skeet, Mike and Malcolm) and their wives (Vicki, Lynn and Kellie). She is also survived by five grandchildren: Paul, Michelle, Cameron, Joshua and Noah John. Her memorial service will be conducted on August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85013.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019
