Ruby G. Cachola
1959 - 2020
Ruby G. Cachola

Ruby G. Cachola passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Manuel T. Garcia and Amelia O. Garcia on January 12, 1959, and is survived by her children: Virginia, Tina, Richard, and Crystal, grandchildren: Alexandria, Delilah, Roman, Stephanie, Trinity, Ritch, Vincent, Cadence, Matthew, Cash, Joseph, and Mac, siblings: Richard, Julio, Yvonne, Rosemary, Cynthia, Linda, Manuel, Diane, Arnulfo, Jesus, Pauline, and Valentine. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Amelia Garcia and siblings: John Rios, Debbie Garcia, Steven Garcia, Anthony Garcia, and the love of her life Joseph A. Alaffa.

Ruby attended Phoenix Union High School and Phoenix College. She started her career as a secretary at the Arizona State Capital and years later retired from the Arizona State Veterans Service Commission.

She had many hobbies including photography in which she captured the best moments with family and friends. Her true passion was cooking and hosting family gatherings, and was especially known for her homemade tortillas and salsa. Ruby was an inspiration to her children, grandchildren, and was a mother figure to all. She accepted everyone with open arms and touched many lives. A Celebration of Ruby's Life was held for family and friends on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

A joint graveside funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, in Phoenix. Ruby and her mother, Amelia O. Garcia, (who passed away November 13, 2010) will be laid to rest together on this day. Family and friends are invited to a gathering after the burial services (contact family).




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
St. Francis Catholic Cemetery
