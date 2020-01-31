Resources
Ruby J. Hiatt

Ruby J. Hiatt Obituary
Ruby J. Hiatt

In loving memory of Ruby J. Hiatt September 11, 1941- January 29th, 2020

She is survived by a loving husband of 61 Years, Otis Dale Hiatt, 3 children Michael (Marion) Hiatt, Susan (Andy) Turay & Connie (Richard) Kirn, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February 4th 10:30am at Resthaven Cemetery 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ . The family would be honored with donations to Hospice of the Valley Team V.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
