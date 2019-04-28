|
Ruby Torres Valenzuela
Phoenix - Ruby J. "Torres" Valenzuela, was welcomed into God's hands on April 25, 2019. She was born in Miami, Arizona, April 6, 1937, to Miguel and Beatriz (Araujo) Torres. Ruby was a nursing graduate in 1956, the largest class in half a century in the history of St. Joseph's Hospital. She grew up as a dedicated member of the Catholic Church serving Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament (Miami, AZ), Immaculate Heart of Mary, St. Matthews, St. Gregory's, and SS Simon and Jude Cathedral. Ruby received many accolades and other awards for her years of community service and selfless giving to others. People were naturally drawn to Ruby for her sincere love, meaning and purpose. Ruby worked as a career nurse for American Express, Bank of America, Arizona Bank, Security Pacific Bank, private practice physicians and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Ruby is preceded in death by her father, mother and sister Doreen (Joseph) Barragon. She will be dearly missed by her two surviving sons, David (Tiffany) Torres, Marc (Melinda) Torres, and sister Gloria (Howard) Pool. Grandmother to Whitney, Dominique (Michael) Prasky, Danielle, DeAna, David Torres II as well as Great Grandmother to Greyson. Other extended Torres and Araujo family members, friends and colleagues will miss Ruby.
VISITATION: Thursday, May 2, from 5pm-8pm, with a Rosary at 7pm., Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, May 3, 11am, SS Simon and Jude Cathedral, 6351 N 27th Ave, Phoenix. INTERMENT: Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at the residence of David Torres Sr. Flowers are welcome or a donation in Ruby's memory to the Loreto Sisters Retirement Fund, SS Simon & Jude Convent, 6351 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019