Rudolph Charles Kalcich
Rudolph Charles Kalcich

04.07.28-09.13.20

On September 13, 2020, at the incredible age of 92, Rudy said goodbye to his loving family and departed from this world. Born April 7, 1928, in the tiny Michigan Upper Peninsula town of Ironwood. Rudy spent most of his life in and around the Metro Phoenix area where he and his wife of 57 years, Diane, raised their three children, Barbara, Suzanne and Chuck. A life-long educator both in and out of the classroom, for 30 years, Rudy taught 6th grade at P.T. Coe in the Isaac School District, where he also acted as the director for a number of after-school athletic programs. For full obituary, please go to -- https://www.qohcfh.org/obituaries/Rudolph-Charles-Kalcich?obId=18401820




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
