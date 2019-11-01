|
|
Rudolph Domenzain
Rudolph Domenzain went to be with our Lord on October 27, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born on February 17, 1925 in Miami, Arizona and moved to Phoenix at the age of 5. He was married to Beatrice Cobos for 55 years and had 5 children. Rudy was a Phoenix Union and Phoenix College alumni. A post 41 member. He served as a sergeant during World War II in the US Army Air Corps as a tailgunner and radio operator on the B-17. After the war Rudy worked with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 40 years.
Rudy was proceeded in death by his wife Beatrice, son Mark, son-in-law William Runey and parents Agustin Domenzain and Carmen Torres Saldaña.
He is survived by his sister Yolanda Domenzain, his daughters Barbara Runey, Teresa Domenzain, Christyne Vick (Rich) and son Vince Domenzain (Deborah), grandchildren Myra Domenzain, Tricia Shelton, Anthony Stannard (Noelle), Logan Vick, Travis Hawthorne and Marissa Vick and five great grandchildren.
He was a proud Veteran, passionate Phoenix historian, enjoyed the sun, beach, sports, music, dance and food.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart Church; 909 E. Washington, Phoenix, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona; 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix at 11:00 AM. Rudolph's Celebration of Life will follow at Christ Church of the Valley, 15025 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions or donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Post 41 or any in Rudolph Domenzain's honor.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019