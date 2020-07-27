1/1
Rudolph Flores "Rudy" Angulo
Rudolph "Rudy" Flores Angulo

Phoenix - Rudolph "Rudy" Flores Angulo, 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.

Rudy was born on June 1, 1954 in Phoenix, and was a lifelong area resident. He served the Phoenix community as a dedicated employee of the U.S. Postal Service for many years and was a devoted fan of the local sports teams. Rudy was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his siblings: Ernest (Rosemary), Frank (Rachel), Cynthia (Mike) Huerta, Beatriz Angulo (Sister-in-law) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Mendez Angulo, Angelina Flores Angulo and his brother, Reynaldo "Rey" Flores Angulo.

Due to current social gathering restrictions, services will remain private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
