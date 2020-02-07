|
|
Rudy Eugene Campbell
Rudy Eugene Campbell passed away peacefully, February 3, 2020 at the age of 96, after a short bout with cancer. He was born to Napoleon B. Campbell and Jodie Heffington Campbell near Tishomingo, Oklahoma on the Indian Territory. Rudy married his high school sweetheart, Greta Marie Kent in 1943 beginning his married life in Mesa, Arizona, also serving in the Navy before settling in Tempe with their two children. Rudy was actively involved in many civic organizations starting with Jaycee's, Toastmasters, Rotary, and many more. He held Governor appointed positions such as Board of Regents, and Highway Commissioner and was very involved in the ASU Research Park and the development of Tempe Town Lake. He will be best remembered as Tempe's 1st elected Mayor in 1966. He received the Don Carlos Humanitarian award in 1996, earned an Honorary Doctorate Degree at ASU and spoke at many commencement ceremonies at the colleges. Rudy was a founding father and dedicated member of Tempe Diablos for over 40 years. He was a dedicated husband and father enjoying family outings, jeep trips, Dutch oven cooking and was very good at horseshoes. He built a small cabin himself in Christopher Creek where many years of great family gatherings took place. Rudy was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Tempe and loved singing in the choir. Rudy and Greta participated in many local community musicals with Rudy usually landing the lead singing parts because of his beautiful singing voice. His most favorite food was homemade ice cream. Rudy is survived by his daughter, Deborah Austin (Zeke) and son, Gregory Campbell (Jill), 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Dayspring United Methodist Church, 1365 E. Elliot Rd, Tempe, Arizona. Interment will follow the funeral at 12:00 pm at Double Butte Cemetery, Tempe, Arizona. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Valley, 2525 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282. Richardson Funeral Home is compassionately serving the Campbell family
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020