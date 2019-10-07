Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Francis Catholic Cemetery
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Rudy Ramirez Obituary
Rudy Ramirez

Phoenix - Rudy Ramirez Sr., 62, born April 2, 1957, has passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Rudy is survived by his wife Gloria of 37 years, daughter Liana Ramirez, son Rudy Ramirez Jr., daughter-in-law Aundrea Ramirez, grandsons Andrew and Henry Ramirez, brother Ricard Ramirez, the Placencia family and many, nieces, nephews and extended family. Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Friday, October 11th, 2019. Visitation at 6:00 PM and Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be Saturday, October 12th, at 11:00 AM with procession immediately following to St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. For memories and condolences please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
