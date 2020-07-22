1/1
Russell A. Hoag
Russell A Hoag

Phoenix - Russell A Hoag of Phoenix AZ, age 84, passed away at home on 7/21/20. He was born 9/2/1935 to Helene and Russell Hoag in Chicago, IL and moved to Phoenix in 1946. He was in the restaurant business his whole life and was part owner of the legendary Durant's steakhouse in downtown Phoenix. Russ was an amateur pilot in his early years, enjoyed his weekly poker games and was a champion backgammon player. Russ is survived by his loving wife Carol, son Tim, daughters Laurie, Susan and Sondra, grandchildren Brian, Tara and Chris, and great grandchildren Alix, Sebastion, Killian and Lincoln. He is also survived by his brothers Peter and Tim and sister Anneva and preceded in death by his parents and his brother John. Memorial services will be private.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
My dad was a great man, a role model who lived his life quietly and guided by doing the right thing. I'm so glad you are free of that horrible diseaese.
Susan Scott
Daughter
