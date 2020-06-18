Russell Beckwith
Russell Beckwith

Scottsdale - Russell Beckwith, 90, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. Russ was born September 14, 1929 in Flint, Michigan to Mae and Harry Beckwith and had two brothers Gerald and Harry. He was active in theatre with the Flint Community Players and radio in college where he earned a Master's degree in education. He served his country in the Korean war, and worked for 35 years for the Troy Public School district retiring in 1994. He was a devoted and loving husband to wife Margaret for 40 years before her passing in 1996, and amazing father to their loving daughter Shannon. Russ was most happy when working and he continued to work part time until age 85. He also loved animals and was most happy taking care of beloved dogs Michaela and Kira. He leaves behind devoted daughter Shannon, nieces and nephews, and his grandcats. He will be dearly missed.








Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
