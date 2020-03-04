Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Sun City Elks Lodge
10760 W Union Hills Dr
Russell C. Copp Sr.


1936 - 2020
Russell C. Copp Sr. Obituary
Russell C Copp Sr.

Phoenix - Jan. 8, 1936-Jan. 8, 2020

Russell Copp Sr. - collector of everything, lover of Italian food and dog whisperer passed peacefully on his 84h birthday. He lived and died by his own rules-with the exception of eternally answering to demands of daily fetch in the park with his favorite girl, Tilly, his Australian Shepherd.

He is survived by his wife (AKA his other favorite girl) of 65 years of marriage, Shirley, and five children; Russell Jr. (Mary) Scott (Lindy), Cindy, Eric (Sue) and Eva (Nick). He was also the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

After his retirement from Child Protective Services in 1992, Russell and Shirley enjoyed 27 years of travel and adventure in their motor home and fancied 49 mainland states of America and 7 Canadian provinces - experiencing golden sunrises and brilliant sunsets from Key West, Florida to Nova Scotia and from Southern California to Fairbanks, Alaska.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Sun City Elks Lodge at 10760 W Union Hills Dr at 10:30am. All friends and family are invited. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org/donate.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 15, 2020
